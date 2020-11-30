COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and Franklin County is no exception.
Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly reported Monday that November marked the highest number of cases since the pandemic began in March.
There have been 538 local cases of the virus in November, breaking the prior record of 223 cases in August.
“It still just blows my mind that we’re over a thousand (cases) and it’s growing exponentially,” Mattingly said during Monday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing by city and county officials.
The county’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 1,427, with 164, or 11.5%, active as of Monday.
There is a testing event Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration is required and closes at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Those who want to register should go to fchd.org.
Mattingly reported that several people who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 died since the health department’s last report on Wednesday.
“We’re not counting those yet as COVID deaths,” she said. “They definitely had COVID, but we are waiting on the determination from the state and the medical doctors that the death was actually due to COVID because we all know those with pre-existing conditions are at highest risk for experiencing severe illness with COVID.
“We need a doctor to rule whether or not COVID was the actual cause or whether or not it was those underlying medical conditions that was the cause of death.”
Mattingly offered a suggestion for those who attended large Thanksgiving events.
“Once you’re exposed to COVID, it can be five to seven days before you even test positive for it,” she said. “If you were in a large gathering for Thanksgiving, we strongly encourage you to go ahead and do that 14-day quarantine just in case you were exposed.”
Mattingly urged people to check the website CDC.gov to review its holiday guidance, and she suggested keeping an eye on Dec. 11.
“If you plan to get together with people who don’t live under your roof for Christmas on Dec. 25, you should really go ahead and put yourself under quarantine Dec. 11,” she said. “That would give you that 14-day quarantine where you’re not going to work, you’re not going inside any stores, you know you’re going to isolate yourself.
“And then you can come see us and get tested on Dec. 15. If you do that 14-day quarantine period and get a negative on Dec. 15, in our minds that’s the best you’ll be able to do to try to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season.”
Testing on Dec. 15 will be at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector from 2-6 p.m. Registration will open the Friday before the testing day at fchd.org.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells announced Monday that funds are being made available to help people with utility costs. The funds are from the federal CARES Act.
“Hopefully this will help as many people as possible not have utilities cut off,” May said. “We hope it will help people and the utilities.”
Both officials said the Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM) would be distributing the funds, and Wells said more information for county residents will be available at franklincounty.ky.gov.
