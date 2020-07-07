070720 State cases

The Franklin County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday.

The victim is a 42-year-old woman, according to Brittany Parker, deputy director at FCHD.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to an even 150 since the pandemic began.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription