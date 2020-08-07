Gary Arnold figures he’s been selling items at the 127 Yard Sale for 10 or 15 years.
He was back again this year, even with the coronavirus pandemic.
“If the governor had called it off, we would not have done it,” Arnold said Friday, “but he didn’t call it off, which kind of surprised me. We’ve been careful. We have hand sanitizer and we’re wearing masks. I’d say 50% of the people here have had masks.”
There were several trailers and booths filled with wares for sale at Arnold Farms.
“They’re friends of mine,” Arnold said. “I don’t charge anybody anything.”
Arnold said he had one new vendor this year, and a long-time vendor, because of an injury, stayed at home but still was participating in the yard sale.
“I had absolutely no idea what to expect with everybody having to mask, but they’re coming back for it,” Arnold said.
“Yesterday was the biggest day I’ve ever had for a Thursday. Part of it might be not as many people are set up.”
Arnold said he’d seen buyers from Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin.
“There aren’t as many people coming today,” he said, “but the people coming have been spending money.
“Tomorrow will be the tell of the tale. Saturday is always the biggest day anyway, but yesterday was really busy.”
The 127 Yard Sale, billed as the world’s longest yard sale, runs through Sunday.
The sale covers 690 miles, from Addison, Michigan, to Gadsden, Alabama. The route goes through six states — Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.
This is the 33rd year for the 127 Yard Sale.
