The people of Frankfort and Franklin County continue to adjust to life with the coronavirus in their midst. Gone are the usual routines of getting ready for work and school, while new “norms” of social distancing and homeschooling become commonplace.
For Paola Roe, the adjustments have been many and the threat of COVID-19 very real. Roe was born in Dallas but lived for 14 years in Chile. After winning a full scholarship to Georgetown College, she moved from South America to Kentucky, where she later met her husband, Kelly.
The couple, married for 10 years, have two children, Karolina 6, and Ignacio 3, and live on a 16-acre farm in Franklin County.
“This is such an awesome community. When people hear about the capital city, they think we’re this big city, but we’re really a small tight-knit community,” Roe said.
Paola and her husband both work in essential businesses — she in business banking, and Kelly at an automotive dealership. With two small children, that would be challenge enough, since schools and day care centers are closed, but they face an additional challenge.
“Ignacio, our son, has cystic fibrosis, or CF, which is a lung disease that can cause persistent lung infections. Since he already has a lung disease, the impact the coronavirus would have on his life is huge,” she said.
Ignacio’s condition requires him to have two different treatments twice daily. The treatments, administered by his mom and dad, help break up the thick mucus that accumulates in his lungs.
Thankfully, Roe’s company allows her to work from home often, even before the coronavirus outbreak, and that has helped her maintain an income while still caring for her family, as well as keeping up with her son’s CF treatments.
To escape the stress of work (business banking is extremely busy these days) and the challenges of taking care of her family, Roe likes to sew. She escapes to her home office every chance she gets to make outfits for her children, costumes and even personal protective equipment (PPE) for local medical practices.
“Sewing is an opportunity for me to go into my office and get my mind off things. All of this with COVID-19 seems to be tearing our lives to pieces, so it’s good to create something and actually put pieces back together. It’s also a time for a lot of meditation and prayer,” Roe said.
Besides making clothes and costumes for her children, Roe has also made more than 50 protective masks for a local doctor’s family practice as well as for Women’s Care of the Bluegrass.
“I made masks for Women’s Care of the Bluegrass for a couple of reasons. First, because they needed them. Secondly, because they’re the ones who took care of me and delivered my children. So for me it was a personal thing. Making masks for that office was my way of thanking them for all they did for me,” she said.
Roe continues to adapt to a rapidly changing world, but of all the places she has lived, she’s happy to call Frankfort home.
“I’m just so grateful to call this my home. It’s a town where we care for each other, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.