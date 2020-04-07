Paola Roe.jpg

Paola Roe with her children Karolina 6, and Ignacio 3. (Photo submitted)

The people of Frankfort and Franklin County continue to adjust to life with the coronavirus in their midst. Gone are the usual routines of getting ready for work and school, while new “norms” of social distancing and homeschooling become commonplace.

For Paola Roe, the adjustments have been many and the threat of COVID-19 very real. Roe was born in Dallas but lived for 14 years in Chile. After winning a full scholarship to Georgetown College, she moved from South America to Kentucky, where she later met her husband, Kelly.

Kelly and Paola Roe. (Photo submitted)

The couple, married for 10 years, have two children, Karolina 6, and Ignacio 3, and live on a 16-acre farm in Franklin County.

“This is such an awesome community. When people hear about the capital city, they think we’re this big city, but we’re really a small tight-knit community,” Roe said.

Paola and her husband both work in essential businesses — she in business banking, and Kelly at an automotive dealership. With two small children, that would be challenge enough, since schools and day care centers are closed, but they face an additional challenge.

“Ignacio, our son, has cystic fibrosis, or CF, which is a lung disease that can cause persistent lung infections. Since he already has a lung disease, the impact the coronavirus would have on his life is huge,” she said.

Ignacio’s condition requires him to have two different treatments twice daily. The treatments, administered by his mom and dad, help break up the thick mucus that accumulates in his lungs. 

Thankfully, Roe’s company allows her to work from home often, even before the coronavirus outbreak, and that has helped her maintain an income while still caring for her family, as well as keeping up with her son’s CF treatments.

To escape the stress of work (business banking is extremely busy these days) and the challenges of taking care of her family, Roe likes to sew. She escapes to her home office every chance she gets to make outfits for her children, costumes and even personal protective equipment (PPE) for local medical practices.

“Sewing is an opportunity for me to go into my office and get my mind off things. All of this with COVID-19 seems to be tearing our lives to pieces, so it’s good to create something and actually put pieces back together. It’s also a time for a lot of meditation and prayer,” Roe said.

Besides making clothes and costumes for her children, Roe has also made more than 50 protective masks for a local doctor’s family practice as well as for Women’s Care of the Bluegrass.

“I made masks for Women’s Care of the Bluegrass for a couple of reasons. First, because they needed them. Secondly, because they’re the ones who took care of me and delivered my children. So for me it was a personal thing. Making masks for that office was my way of thanking them for all they did for me,” she said.

Roe continues to adapt to a rapidly changing world, but of all the places she has lived, she’s happy to call Frankfort home.

“I’m just so grateful to call this my home. It’s a town where we care for each other, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

