So many students, friends and colleagues wanted to pay their respects to Damon Greene, but because of the mandates on gatherings issued because of the coronavirus pandemic, his funeral Saturday was limited to 10 people.
Those who couldn’t go to the service took advantage of a parade at Elkhorn Middle School, where Greene, 50, was the chorus teacher. He died Monday after a long battle with cancer.
“We love it,” Greene’s brother, David Greene Jr., said of Saturday's parade. “It helps us in the grieving process. When you lose a loved one, it helps to know others loved him. He loved his students, and his students loved him.”
The parade took place from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, and EMS Principal Jeff Rhode estimated more than 500 vehicles and 1,000 people passed by the school during the parade.
“We had to figure out what all we could do, and we wanted to respect the wishes of his family,” Rhode said about the parade. “We threw around a lot of ideas, but this made sense.
“We kind of stayed with the theme. A lot of schools are doing parades, and this means so much. It came together pretty quickly. It’s a simple operation.”
People drove past the front of the school, where a memorial consisting of signs, balloons, flowers and stuffed animals was set up near the chorus room where Greene taught middle schoolers since 1993.
While vehicles slowed to drop off items for the memorial or to say something to the family, they didn’t stop so the parade could keep moving.
“So many people wanted to say goodbye,” EMS Assistant Principal Cassandra Adams said. “We offered to have this, and hopefully in August we can honor him at KSU.”
Clay Shackelford, a former student of Greene’s, came by before the parade started to leave flowers at the memorial.
“I started thinking about this after he passed, unfortunately, but for a lot of students he made the tumultuous time of being in middle school a little bit better,” said Shackelford, who graduated from Franklin County in 2015.
“If not for him being so welcoming when I first joined the choir in the sixth grade, I may not have continued with choir in high school and been able to go on a tour that sparked my interest in travel. He influenced my life.
“If Mr. Greene hadn’t been so kind and caring and funny and passionate about what he did, along with a lot of students he impacted, I don’t know if my life would be what it is now.”
The family, which had Greene’s funeral and burial to attend earlier in the day, didn’t arrive at Elkhorn until after the parade began.
“It’s the craziest thing to be at a funeral with just 10 people who are spread out,” said Anthony Page, whose wife, Dana, was Greene’s niece.
“It was livestreamed, which is what social media is going to, and 300 to 400 were watching. Sometimes you don’t realize how much someone means to others until something like this happens.
“The family is happy about this parade. This is a close-knit family, a family that likes to hug each other, and with the way things are, they miss it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.