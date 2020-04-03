After not seeing her family for three or four weeks, Phyllis Fried had one reaction when she first caught a glimpse of them Friday.

She cried.

Tears, smiles and waves were on display Friday as Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort held a parade for its residents.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no outside visitors are allowed inside Dominion.

On Friday, residents sat outside Dominion as family and friends came by in cars and trucks.

The parade was done in waves, so not all of the residents were waiting at the same time.

Friends and family members stayed in their vehicles, but they stopped for a few minutes to talk to their loved ones, who practiced social distancing and stayed at least 6 feet away.

“It was great,” said Sharyl Emberton, one of Fried’s six children. “She was so touched.”

Dorisene Scott, Dominion’s life enrichment director, came up with the idea for a parade last week and began calling families on Monday.

“We had an overwhelming response,” Scott said. “A lot of people were thanking us for doing this.

“Some were concerned about keeping everyone at a safe distance, and some were really happy. They jumped at the chance to see their families.”

Fried, who has been living at Dominion for two years, didn’t find out about the parade until about 30 minutes before it started.

“I squalled the whole time,” she said. “I have six children, and five of them were lined up out here, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Her children have been working to stay in touch with Fried and keep her occupied.

“I have a bunch of sisters,” Emberton said. “We call her every day at certain times, and we’ve been mailing her books because she loves to read.”

“Sam Houston, John Adams, Harry Truman, and two other people I can’t remember, I know about them,” Fried said when asked about books she’s received.

Does she enjoy biographies?

“Not particularly,” she said, “but I’m too old for romance novels and bodice-rippers don’t turn me on, so I might as well read about Sam Houston. He wasn’t a nice person.”

While Dominion residents are taking their meals in their rooms, there are some small gatherings.

“We have some very small groups, about six to eight people so we can have the correct spacing,” said Amy Hagler, Dominion’s executive director. “We have devotionals and exercise, and we do it in waves, like this parade.”

