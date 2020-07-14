Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites announced that all fall sports have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All youth baseball, T-ball and softball programs and adult sports leagues have been canceled.
Staff is currently issuing refunds and anyone who has paid to play in advance will receive a full refund as soon as possible.
“During these unprecedented times, the health and safety of staff, players, coaches and families is the top priority and at this time, the City of Frankfort and the Office of Emergency Management have determined the cancellation is the safest course of action,” officials said in a news release.
For more information, call Parks Director Shawn Pickens at 502-875-8575.
