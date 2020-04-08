Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites canceled its spring sports season and tournaments of youth and adult leagues on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Plans and preparations are ongoing for potential extended summer and/or fall leagues after the pandemic has subsided and approval is received from Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management officials and the mayor’s office,” the department said in a press release.
Payment will be held for those who have registered and paid for spring sports. It can be applied to a future summer or fall league or refunded. Refund requests will be delayed as the parks department and City Hall are currently closed.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time,” the release stated. “The safety of our residents and our children are our top priority.”
For questions or more information, call 502-875-8575 or email info@frankfortparksandrec.com.
