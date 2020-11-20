Due to the surge in local coronavirus cases and "for the health and safety of staff and patrons," Paul Sawyier Public Library is closing the building.
Starting Saturday, only curbside pickup will be offered.
To place a hold through PSPL’s online catalog, patrons will need their library card and PIN. Those who don’t know their PIN may contact the library. The PSPL catalog can be accessed at https://pspl.us8.list-manage.com/track/click?u=54124aca667c8edd591d3c558&id=99da3f251a&e=cc321731f1
Library staff will contact patrons to set up an appointment for pickup when the items are ready.
When arriving to pickup materials, patrons must stay in their vehicles and call 502-382-0362 — a special phone number for curbside service. A library staff member will place the items on a table for patrons to retrieve once the staff member is back inside the building.
The library will be closed Thursday and next Friday for Thanksgiving. Curbside pickup will not be available on those days.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” library staff wrote in an email. “Stay strong, Kentucky! We will get through this together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.