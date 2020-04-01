There are local businesses that have been able to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t come without struggles.
A drop-off in business has been a problem, and the federal Paycheck Protection Program, part of a massive stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last week, could help with that.
It’s one that’s piqued the interest of Adam Sizemore of Capital Vape.
“Absolutely,” he said, “and I’d encourage any other small business to look into it as well.”
Sizemore’s wife, Randi Sizemore, is the owner of Capital Vape, which has shops in Frankfort and Woodford County, and Mr. Salt-E, which is based in Frankfort and is one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of e-vape liquid.
The two vape shops are open but just to curbside business.
“We might as well be closed,” said Adam Sizemore, who works with advocacy for the family business and is a board member of the Kentucky Smoke Free Association and the national Vapor Technology Association.
“We’ve still got employees, and we’re still paying them. We’re operating in the negative.”
The Paycheck Protection Program could help with that.
It allows businesses that want to stay open to get a loan, which is forgivable, to stay open for eight weeks.
According to Terri Bradshaw, president and CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corp., the loan can be the amount it costs to pay for payroll, employees’ health insurance, retirement benefits, rent or mortgage payment, and utilities.
Businesses interested should go to their regular bank to apply for the loan. The bank has be a Small Business Administration-approved bank.
Documentation of payroll, utility costs and mortgage/rent expenses over the past year are required when applying for the loan. A decision on the loan will be made quickly, and a check will be written for those approved.
Those who receive a loan pay their employees, utilities and mortgage/rent, and after eight weeks, they return to their banker and file an application to have their loan forgiven.
They must provide proof they used the money to fund payroll, utilities and mortgage/rent, and when they do, the loan is forgiven.
Applications will be accepted starting Friday, and it is first-come, first-served. The money will ultimately run out, and those interested in the program are encouraged to submit applications early.
Richard Lee, owner of Douglas Wheel Alignment and Tire Service, hasn’t decided if he’ll participate.
“I’ve heard about it,” he said, “but I haven’t had time to read through it or anything.”
Lee, after working at Douglas for 16 years, took over ownership of the business on Jan. 1.
“Business has dropped way off,” Lee said about the coronavirus. “We’re down to half our staff and less than half our staff some days. It just depends on how things are going.”
Lee recently had to lay off two employees who have filed for unemployment.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Douglas had a staff of nine to 10 people. On Wednesday, the garage had four employees working.
Capital Vape and Mr. Salt-E has 20 employees.
Next week, the company will be switching part of its e-liquid manufacturing facility from e-liquid to hand sanitizer.
The company is donating the hand sanitizer through the state of Kentucky to facilities such as hospitals, fire departments and police stations.
One of the ingredients needed for hand sanitizer is isopropyl alcohol, and according to Sizemore, it is currently only available to those who have ordered it before.
“Luckily we’ve ordered it before,” he said. “We have a 55-gallon drum, and we’re looking at producing 8,500 (30 ml) bottles.”
Sizemore hopes to be able to purchase more isopropyl alcohol so the company will eventually be able to produce 10,000 bottles of sanitizer.
Bradshaw encourages businesses with questions about what programs are available to assist them to contact KCDC at 502-330-1732 or Downtown Frankfort Inc. at 502-223-2261.
Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker said those with questions about the Paycheck Protection Program can contact their banks, KCDC (502-330-1732) or the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce (502-223-8261).
