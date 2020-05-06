With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a crimp in fifth grade graduation plans, Peaks Mill Elementary School has made a few adjustments.
“Although we are very sad we cannot have the fifth grade graduation like we normally do, we are so excited to be able to have a drive-through graduation,” Principal Cassie House wrote in a letter to parents and families on Wednesday detailing the specifics for the ceremony, which is set for Tuesday.
Students in Jordan Allen and Angela Beavin’s classes will graduate from 5-5:45 p.m. Those in Layne Allen and Kelli Gould’s classes will receive diplomas from 6-6:45 p.m.
When arriving for graduation, parents are asked to use the lane that goes in front of the school. Each student will have a yard sign with their school photo on it and the signs will be arranged by classes. The signs will be available for pickup on Friday, May 15, the same day students will be allowed to turn in their Chromebooks and empty their lockers.
The procession will move to behind the school where drivers will continue around the bus circle. Parents and guardians are asked to drive slow so the principal can see who is in the vehicle, announce the student and allow teachers to congratulate them. Teachers can also snap a photo with students while practicing safe social distancing, but children must remain in their cars in order to keep the line moving.
Families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles “PME style” to celebrate the graduates. Individually wrapped treats will be handed out with a 6-foot pole at the final stop in the bus circle.
“This class will always hold a special memory in our hearts,” House said, thanking families for their continued support.
