Teachers and staff from Peaks Mill Elementary School participated Friday afternoon in the Patriot Parade — honking and waving their way through students’ neighborhoods with a police escort.

The 1½-hour parade began in the school parking lot, where many students tailgated to watch the festivities from their vehicles, and wove its way through apartment complexes and church parking lots.

On Thursday Gov. Andy Beshear announced schools in Kentucky will not reopen to in-person classes until at least May 1.

