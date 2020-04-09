COVID-19 has left Frankfort’s homeless shelters in need of more space.
To fix this issue, Tommy Russell, director of Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management, said an emergency homeless shelter is in the planning stage.
As Frankfort’s existing shelters implement social distancing, their capacity is shrinking, Russell said.
Although Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order suspending evictions in March, Russell said there does seem to be an increase in need for emergency housing.
Last week, The State Journal reported the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter can only serve up to 14 people instead of its usual 21 to 25 due to COVID-19 social distancing rules.
In addition, one of the shelter’s units sustained damage due to a fire in February and has not been able to reopen.
This has left the shelter to burn through its hotel room budget.
Russell said the location and opening date for the emergency homeless shelter are still in the works, but he hopes to have those details available soon.
The shelter will have 40 beds and will be open to all Frankfort and Franklin County residents in need of a place to stay, Russell added.
