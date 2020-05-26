Franklin County residents will have several opportunities to vote in person next month for the June 23 primary.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock outlined his department's plans for voting in the primary during Tuesday's weekly COVID-19 update presented by the Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Services.
"We want to tell everyone to look at this primary different than they've ever looked at any primary," Hancock said. "I don't want election day to be a one-day process."
Hancock said the county normally has 44 locations open for voting with 220 volunteers, but that's not possible for this primary.
"For one thing, we don't have the manpower; 75% of our precinct workers are in the (COVID-19) at-risk category," he said. "We are putting in a procedure for everyone to be comfortable in how they vote. If you don't want to vote a mail-in ballot, we're not going to make you."
While mail-in voting is preferred, the old Plant Board building on Second Street will be open for in-person voting. Voters will be asked to wear masks, and if they don't have one, a mask will be provided at the door.
That begins Monday, and from June 1-5, people in the at-risk category may vote from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 502-875-8704.
From June 8-19, walk-in voters can cast their ballots from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. On June 13 and June 20, both Saturdays, people may vote from 9 a.m.-noon.
Voting will continue June 22 with the poll open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and on June 23 it will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
"I want to warn all the public if you wait until June 23, when we've given you all these options, not only will you wait in line," Hancock said, "you'll wait in line for hours.
"By mail is what we prefer, but we are open and ready for you if you want to show up."
Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department, gave an update on confirmed COVID-19 cases and testing that is available for the virus.
There have now been 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, an increase in two from Thursday's report by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The two newest cases are a 39-year-old male who is self-isolating and a 72-year-old male who is hospitalized.
There are currently eight active cases in the county, the largest number of active cases since the coronavirus pandemic started.
"We would emphasize with the increase in cases we're seeing, with things reopening, we think that's why we're seeing the increase in cases," Mattingly said. "We all need to keep doing everything we can to protect ourselves and each other and keep that number down."
Mattingly said testing continues at Urgent Care and First Care, and that First Care will have a drive-thru test site Wednesday and Thursday at Sower Boulevard that will be for state employees only.
State employees must register online for the drive-thru testing at Sower Boulevard. They should have received the link, but if they need it they can call the FCHD at 502-564-7647.
The health department is also offering testing for state employees by appointment only, and those interested can call 502-564-7647 to schedule an appointment.
On June 3, drive-thru testing will be available at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector, and it's open to anyone 18 and older.
A link to register for the June 3 testing will be available on the health department's Facebook page.
