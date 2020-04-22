The walking trail and the golf course have reopened at Lakeview Park.
“These spaces are open under the condition that social distancing guidelines are maintained during your entire visit,” a post on the Franklin County Fiscal Court's Facebook page reads.
Signs are posted near the walking trail telling users to maintain social distance, defined as 6 feet. Closed signs are posted near the pavilions and playground.
The golf course will be limited to walking players only, and since the pro shop is closed, there will be no charge to use the course.
Golf cart rentals, restrooms, skatepark, volleyball and pickleball courts, dog park, disc golf course, softball fields and all other park facilities will also remain closed.
Lakeview Park has been closed since late March as it served as the site for drive-through COVID-19 testing for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kroger and the Franklin County Health Department.
FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said there are no drive-through testing dates scheduled for Lakeview in the immediate future.
