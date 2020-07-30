The "Frankfort BlueBackers" rally to support law enforcement has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which was planned for 10 a.m. Saturday on the Old Capitol lawn, will be rescheduled at a later date.
“Because of the current directives concerning COVID-19 and the effect it may have on our attendance, we felt this postponement would be best,” organizers said in a post on the event’s social media page.
“Putting on a great rally to support our law enforcement officers is much more important than taking a chance on a sub-par event. The makeup date will be announced soon.”
Folks are always going to back the police (they are not going anywhere), that is a red herring. We just need peace officers who understand their oath of office to serve and protect, and not warriors who have cut their street side manner in the occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan. I don't want to live in no stinkin' occupation! I am not saying that we have that problem here, but it sure seems like it right up the road about 50 miles.
Dang, and I was already planning on coming and bringing the entire klan with our MAGA (Make America Gasp Again) hats, and of course, no sissy masks, and totin' our AK-47s, with a effigy of Andy to hang around with us! These guys sound more like the Trump campaign every time I hear them.
You know, those protestors, journalists and legal observers out in Portlandia have been at it for 60 days and counting, while getting the heck beat out of them every day, shot in the head with projectiles, pepper balls, tear gas and concussion grenades, all while the COVID-19 is spiking in the area. They ain't skeered of no virus. And these guys call THEM "snowflakes". If they are snowflakes, what does it make these guys?
A judge has barred federal law enforcement officers dealing with long-running protests and unrest in Portland from using force against journalists and legal observers trying to document the run-ins between activists and the authorities. The feds are the one's who are rioting out there, just for the photo op! Trumpers are all about photo ops, all sizzle and no steak.
