A few dozen vehicles of protesters circled the Capitol loop Friday morning with flags flying and horns honking hoping to get Gov. Andy Beshear’s attention and insisting he reopen the state’s small businesses and economy.
Brett Beaverson, of Taylorsville, led the caravan from his white Chevy pickup truck, which was tricked out with “it’s about liberty” Sharpie-written signs on both doors, American and Kentucky flags waving from the tailgate and a President Donald Trump sticker on the bumper.
He told The State Journal he showed up for the “Caravan at the Capital” because he has concerns that Beshear is “overstepping his authority.”
“Despite the virus being real, so is liberty,” Beaverson said.
“Now that we have practiced social distancing for a month and a half, I think small businesses can reopen if they are responsible and follow CDC guidelines. We need to get our economy going again.”
Friday’s protest came on the heels of a demonstration on Wednesday in which people congregated and chanted on the Capitol lawn drowning out Beshear during his daily press briefing. That section of the lawn and a stone patio near the side door entrance to the building was roped off with caution tape and signs stating the area has been deemed restricted by the Kentucky State Police.
KSP officers also made themselves known during Friday’s caravan — blocking all exits around the Capitol, forcing the protesters to stay on the loop.
Lawrenceburg resident Patsy Bush, who has witnessed three businesses close in her town, participated in the event because “it’s time to get the state open again.”
“Beshear doesn’t want to listen to what we have to say and it’s hurting a lot of people,” she said.
“I think there has got to be some rules when opening back up. We don’t need to wait until June. It needs to happen now.”
Bush is state secretary of Kentucky 3Percenters Inc. — a group whose mission is “to maintain and preserve our right to civil liberties and to peacefully protest and all forms of violations that may infringe upon those rights,” according to its website.
She said the group, which may return Sunday, was also protesting abortion.
“It’s ironic to me that teachers who voted him in and whose livelihood depends on children support abortion,” Bush added.
When it comes to the coronavirus, she understands that “it is causing a problem,” but believes “it’s worse in other places than it is here.”
Protesters came from across Kentucky. A State Journal reporter spotted license plates from Scott, Fayette, Jessamine, Warren, Oldham and Hardin counties, as well as one from Ohio, but none from Franklin County.
Laura Norcross, a teacher, brought her 3-year-old son and drove from Cynthiana because she wanted to be a part of the caravan.
“I think the virus is real and killing people, but I also think other people are suffering from the closures,” she said.
"Kentucky is Open for Business," a group on Facebook run by Erika Calihan, of Lexington, who also owns Lexington Overstock Warehouse, advertised “Caravan at the Capital” and urged participants to bring U.S. flags, “Don’t tread on me” signs, posters and airhorns and to “drive around the capitol and make some noise.”
“We are losing our rights as Kentuckians” and “Andy needs to know he works for us” are written on the post, which also said, “We know how to social distance” and “Wear a mask if you want.”
The post was later deleted.
Following November’s gubernatorial election, Calihan led Citizens for Election Integrity, a group that alleged that voter fraud led to Beshear’s win over Matt Bevin, who appointed her to a judicial nominating commission for the Kentucky Court of Appeals and Kentucky Supreme Court last year.
"We're free citizens. We can't be told we can't work,” she told Wednesday’s crowd. “How unethical is it for our leaders to say, 'Oh, you can't work'? It's garbage."
On Thursday, the governor said he supports the right to protest but that during the public health pandemic it must be done in a way that doesn't spread the coronavirus.
"I think we can all agree because it's not just the people that showed up and may have violating social distancing, it's the people they come in contact with and who they come in contact with and who it kills," he said.
Early Friday, two elected officials took to Twitter to voice their displeasure over the restrictions at the Capitol.
“In an attempt to heal our country and our state from sickness, we must not create long-lasting wounds in our democracy. We can’t lose sight of the core principles and freedoms our country is built upon," wrote Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
“Threatening criminal action against Kentuckians assembled at the Capitol is far too heavy-handed. As is often said, ‘It’s the people’s house.'”
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was a bit more blunt, writing, “Usually in a totalitarian state, they first shut down dissent, then they shut down religion. Gov. Beshear did it backwards, but still the same result.”
