Prior to announcing how many more Kentuckians had died due to COVID-19 complications, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged protesters chanting outside the state Capitol press room Wednesday.
“They want businesses to reopen immediately,” Beshear said. “Folks, that would kill people.”
Over the chants of “We want to work!” and “Reopen Kentucky!” Beshear acknowledged the protesters had the right to be there and express their opinion, but he said he wanted to remind them that nonessential businesses are closed to save lives.
Seven additional people had died due to COVID-19 complications as of Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 122.
With 88 new cases, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 2,291 statewide.
There had been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County as of Wednesday.
Across the state, Kentucky has tested more than 28,000 people for the virus. At least 862 had recovered and 252 remained hospitalized in intensive care as of Wednesday.
Beshear said social distancing is working, but the state is nowhere near reaching a peak in cases.
The University of Louisville is working on testing for antibodies to see who has immunity to COVID-19 and who doesn’t. Beshear said that may help public health officials decide when the state can reopen certain businesses or when certain people can return to work.
Beshear said he plans to announce four more state ran drive-through COVID-19 testing centers on Thursday.
Frankfort’s Lakeview Park is home to the state’s first drive-through testing site. Since Monday, the state has tested at least 438 people for COVID-19 in Frankfort.
