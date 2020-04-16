Protesters calling for businesses to reopen immediately interrupted Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press briefing on Wednesday and, according to a post circulating on social media, they plan to be back Friday.
Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Robert Prudy told The State Journal that his department is aware of the scheduled protest and is "taking steps to promote the safety of everyone involved.”
The area on the Capitol lawn outside the briefing room where protesters shouted through windows has been roped and is being guarded by KSP. Beshear also said the room where the daily press conference takes place is also in the process of being soundproofed.
"Kentucky is Open for Business," group on Facebook with more than 3,300 members, advertised “Caravan at the Capital” at 11 a.m. Friday and urged participants to bring U.S. flags, “Don’t tread on me” signs, posters and airhorns and to “drive around the capitol and make some noise.”
“We are losing our rights as Kentuckians” and “Andy needs to know he works for us” are written on the post, which also said, “We know how to social distance” and “Wear a mask if you want.”
The post was later deleted.
During Wednesday’s address, Beshear, who starts with positive affirmations like “we will get through this together,” continued on for nearly an hour as a person with a megaphone led chanting outside the Capitol building.
“They believe we should reopen Kentucky right now,” Beshear said of the protesters. “Folks, that would kill people.”
The protesters could be heard on a videostream as Beshear gave the briefing in a room on the Capitol's first floor.
Beshear, a Democrat, had a chance before the noise began to unveil a partnership with the Republican governors of Ohio and Indiana to work on a regional agreement when outbreak restrictions begin to be lifted. Beshear called it critical to cooperate with neighboring states.
The governor said the state recorded 88 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and seven deaths, delivering that news as protesters outside chanted, “You are not the king!”
On Thursday, the governor said he supports the right to protest, but that during the public health pandemic it must be done in a way that doesn't spread the coronavirus.
"I think we can all agree because it's not just the people that showed up and may have violating social distancing, it's the people they come in contact with and who they come in contact with and who it kills," he explained.
"And for the families we had to announce the loss of their loved one," the governor continued. "Screaming to drown that out ain't right. It's just not right."
Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Wednesday's protest was the kind of mass gathering that public health orders prohibit right now.
"Our right to express ourselves should not expose others to danger that can lead to death," he added.
Beshear also responded to a federal lawsuit filed this week by a group of churchgoers who said the state's prohibition on in-person church services amid the coronavirus pandemic violates the Constitution.
The churchgoers are asking a judge in U.S. District Court in Covington to declare Beshear’s order relating to churches be ruled unconstitutional. The three attended an in-person service on Easter at Maryville Baptist Church near Louisville and received quarantine notices on their cars.
Beshear has said his mass gathering orders do not single out churches. On Wednesday the governor said worshippers around the state had found ways to pray and participate in a religious services without gathering in person at churches.
“Here in Kentucky there are so many different ways to worship, and all but one church in this commonwealth are engaged in them,” Beshear said, referring to Maryville Baptist.
State police placed notices on the cars in the parking lot of the church during the service, ordering the churchgoers to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The three Kenton County plaintiffs in the federal suit, Theodore J. Roberts, Randall Daniel and Sally O'Boyle, said they attended the Easter service but stayed 6 feet away from others and wore masks inside the church. They also argued in the suit they don't show symptoms of the virus so they should not be ordered to quarantine.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.