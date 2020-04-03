Jean Ruark 2.jpeg
Buy Now

Jean Ruark, the new executive director for the Paul Sawyier Public Library, browses through the non-fiction section on the second floor of the library in this State Journal file photo.

Paul Sawyier Public Library will remain closed through May 3.

Jean Ruark, executive director, told The State Journal Friday that the library is following the recommendations of Gov. Andy Beshear and will remain closed until the state of emergency has been lifted.

No overdue fines or fees will be charged during this period and residents are asked to hold on to their loans until the library reopens.

PSPL’s WiFi remains on 24/7 and connection can be made outside the building near windows and doors.

Ruark invites patrons to check out the library’s digital collection at www.pspl.org.

“Thank you for being patient and understanding with us as we navigate these unusual circumstances and work to keep our staff and community healthy,” she said. “We look forward to once again opening our doors and welcoming you back.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription