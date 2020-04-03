Paul Sawyier Public Library will remain closed through May 3.
Jean Ruark, executive director, told The State Journal Friday that the library is following the recommendations of Gov. Andy Beshear and will remain closed until the state of emergency has been lifted.
No overdue fines or fees will be charged during this period and residents are asked to hold on to their loans until the library reopens.
PSPL’s WiFi remains on 24/7 and connection can be made outside the building near windows and doors.
Ruark invites patrons to check out the library’s digital collection at www.pspl.org.
“Thank you for being patient and understanding with us as we navigate these unusual circumstances and work to keep our staff and community healthy,” she said. “We look forward to once again opening our doors and welcoming you back.”
