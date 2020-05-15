A public hearing on the controversial rezoning of a historic farm on Duncan Road from agricultural to industrial will take place Tuesday, June 9.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells made the announcement during Friday’s Franklin County Fiscal Court Meeting.
The hearing will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in Courtroom B at the Franklin County Courthouse, 222 St. Clair St.
Those who wish to speak have a choice of how they would like to be heard, Wells said.
Testimony can be given in person, via videoconference or through a written statement.
Those who wish to testify in person will be asked to wait outside the courtroom in a line where they will be kept 6 feet apart from others at all times. Wearing a face mask is highly encouraged, Wells said.
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell will assist in enforcing social distancing, Wells said.
More details about the public hearing will be announced next week, Wells added.
During a first reading of the ordinance during the court’s April 30 meeting, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn made a motion for the court to have a public hearing before voting on the rezoning ordinance for 690 Duncan Road.
The property is in Blackburn’s district.
Magistrates Scott Tracy, Michael Mueller and Sherry Sebastian joined Blackburn in voting for a public hearing.
The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission voted 5-2 in February to recommend the property be rezoned to industrial.
COVID-19 already postponed the first reading of the ordinance, which was originally set for March 26.
The court has until July 13 to vote on the ordinance. If it fails to vote, the planning commission’s recommendation will stand, county Planning, Zoning and Building Code Director Robert Hewitt said in April.
Tierney Storage, which is owned by Winchester developer Ron Tierney, purchased the Duncan Road property last summer.
After Tierney purchased what was once known as the Blanton-Crutcher farm, he demolished an old farmhouse and requested the property be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. Both actions have been met with much criticism from surrounding property owners and historic preservationists.
An illegal burn on the property is also under investigation by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet after some of the farmhouse debris was set on fire on April 14.
The State Journal has submitted an open records request for documents related to the illegal burn investigation, but had not received a response by press time on Friday.
