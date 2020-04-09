The Kentucky Blood Center in partnership with UK HealthCare and Baptist Health are looking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma, which may contain antibodies to help other critically ill patients still fighting the virus.
The blood center is hoping to maintain a plasma bank to use for serious or immediately life-threatening infections and may start administering convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to those with severe COVID-19 infections.
“As cases are expected to peak in the coming weeks, the Kentucky Blood Center critically needs more convalescent donors to start building a plasma supply and stay ahead of the need,” said Dr. Dennis Williams, associate professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine in the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine and medical director of the Kentucky Blood Center.
The FDA recently released guidelines allowing the investigative therapy, which may show promise in helping COVID-19 patients recover faster by offering passive immunity.
Kentucky has one of the smaller populations of COVID-19 patients in the country so it’s even more important that recovered patients step up and donate plasma if they can, Williams added.
The blood center is ready to start collecting from donors who have had the appropriate COVID-19 testing completed and meet all other eligibility criteria.
Those who have received a positive test result, have recovered from the virus and are eligible to give blood are urged to contact the center for further information on how to donate plasma here: https://kybloodcenter.org/convalescent-plasma-donation/.
