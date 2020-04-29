The Red, White and Balloon Man, Mr. Ralph (Gould), is spreading joy on Rolling Acres Drive with his colorful balloon animal displays.
Mr. Ralph’s wife, Peggy, first posted a picture on March 26 of an 18-inch balloon teddy bear that Ralph made and put in a window of their home for members of the Frankfort’s Drive By Zoo Facebook group to look for. The next picture of a balloon animal he posted was on April 16 of a much larger teddy bear too big for a window. The teddy bear, made of 31 balloons, sat in a lawn chair in front of their home.
“I absolutely love" making balloon animals, Ralph said. “They’re fun to make and to see the people commenting (in the Facebook group) — it’s just wonderful.”
A few days later, Ralph decorated the front of his house with colorful flower bouquets.
“That was almost 240 balloons,” he said.
He then made a large dog with 36 balloons.
Ralph isn’t an amateur balloon animal artist. He’s a professional. He studies the art online at the Balloon Artist College operated by Zivi Kivi in Israel, which requires he attend various web seminars. In February, he attended a convention called Twist and Shout in Louisville.
“It was five days of nothing but balloons,” he said. “We made motorcycles, monsters and dresses.”
Ralph was hoping to use his skills this spring and summer to make balloon animals at birthday parties and other events that people would want to hire him for, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on those plans. That’s why he took to showing off his talents in his front yard.
“The only way for people to see what I do is to do larger balloon figures and put them out front,” he said. “People are now driving by. I see the same cars two or three times a day.”
One of his most popular displays has been of two large teddy bears enjoying a campfire.
“I got tons of comments about that one,” he said.
His next plan is to make a Derby display of balloons for this coming weekend. He’s already made a couple of horses, but plans to make several horse heads and balloon roses.
“Everyone would normally be thinking about the Derby,” Ralph said. “I think it just matches the mood we are in.”
Although his plan to do birthday parties in the traditional way hasn’t panned out, he did come up with a way to still help brighten kids’ faces on their special day.
“Ever since I started putting (the balloons) out, people have been wanting me to do no contact delivery of these figures,” he said. “I’ve set up a couple of deliveries already for birthdays.”
Ralph said he makes the requested balloon animal and drops it off in a bag on people’s porches and they leave money for them in the mailbox.
“I hope the kids enjoy it,” he said.
This past weekend, 5-year-old Rhys Travis received a surprise balloon animal from Ralph.
"Not only are we quarantined right now, but Rhys and our family welcomed a new baby boy on March 26," Rhys' mother Elle Travis said.
Elle said Rhys has been amazing through the transition of becoming a big brother during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to not only celebrate the baby turning one month old, but also Rhys being a big brother for one month.
"Ralph is awesome and helped us plan the big surprise," she said.
Elle said they took Rhys on a walk while Ralph and Peggy snuck on their front porch and placed a balloon dragon. Upon return home, Elle said Rhys' reaction was priceless.
Ralph, who also serves as Santa Ralph during the holiday months, also left a special note for Rhys from the big elf himself.
"He just couldn’t believe that Santa had sent an elf to bring him a special dragon," Elle said. "Ralph made a note from Santa saying he was so proud of him for being such a great big brother."
Contact Mr. Ralph on Facebook at the Red, White and Balloon Man or call him at 502-385-1074.
