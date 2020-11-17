A spine-tingling message

Paul Sawyier Public Library posted this photo on its on Facebook page. Think it's just a shelf of books? Take a closer look at the titles for a secret message. (Photo courtesy of Paul Sawyier Public Library)

With Franklin County now designated a COVID-19 red zone, the Paul Sawyier Public Library has announced new hours.

From Monday through Thursday the library will be open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed Fridays and Sundays.

At-risk patron hour is from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays.

PSPL also offers curbside pickup services by appointment.

Services are limited during this time and patrons are asked to limit their library time to one hour per day.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription