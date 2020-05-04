The topic at Gov. Andy Beshear's daily press conference Monday was reopening businesses.
Phase 1 of reopening for some businesses is set for next Monday, under Beshear's plan to open the state gradually.
This is being done despite the fact Kentucky hasn't hit the benchmark of 14 straight days with declining cases, and Beshear was asked about that.
"I believe there are three things we have to achieve, and they're all different levels on where we are," he said. "One is where the virus is. I never thought we'd be plateaued for three weeks. That's a great thing even with more testing, so while not seeing the overall numbers go down, I feel very good about the behavior adopted by Kentuckians with a very contagious virus."
The second piece is testing, and third is funding received to hire tracers.
"Those things all work in tandem," Beshear continued, "but what really led us to believe that we can go ahead and start doing reopening is the gradualness of it. We'll have May 11 and wait a period of time before doing the next step."
Beshear said Phase 2 would begin in June and include businesses like restaurants. Details about Phase 2 won't be out for about another 10 days.
Phase 2 of medical reopening begins Wednesday and includes colonoscopies, outpatient orthopedic procedures, outpatient dental procedures and radiology procedures, invasive and noninvasive.
The Phase 1 business and Phase 2 medical reopenings will have to follow specific guidelines, including social distancing, temperature/symptom checks, closing common areas, hand sanitizer/hand wash stations and universal masks and personal protective equipment.
Beshear announced 163 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,245 since the outbreak began. Of that number, 1,921 people, or 37%, have recovered.
There were eight new deaths for a statewide total of 261.
