Running is a big part of Adrienne Willis’ life, and the coronavirus pandemic has altered her running, not stopped it.
“I run almost every day,” Willis said. Nowadays she’s running by herself or with her dog.
“You have the opportunity as a runner to run by yourself,” Willis said. “If you go to a gym, that would be tough. I’m running, but I really miss my running group.”
Willis is a member of the Frankfort Striders and runs with the Sig Luscher group every Tuesday.
The Sig Luscher group hasn’t run since early March.
“Over the weekend of the 14th Gov. (Andy) Beshear really started pushing social distancing,” said Leesa Unger with the Frankfort Striders and the Sig Luscher group. “We decided it was better to be safe than sorry.”
But that hasn’t kept Unger off the road.
“My husband (Daniel Johnson) is not a runner, but he’s run with me a few times. It took a global pandemic to get my husband to run with me,” Unger said with a laugh.
“We’ve put the two kids in strollers and gone for short runs three or four times, not too far away from the house.”
The Tuesday group draws from 25 to 45 people each week to run.
Since they can’t run together now, they’re keeping up with each other on Facebook.
“We’re just checking in, seeing how people are doing,” Unger said. “We want people to keep working out.”
The weekend’s weather had people out, and several posted on Facebook.
“One lady posted she ran at Legends Trail and there were a lot of people out there,” Unger said. “I suggested going during an off-time might be better, that it might not have that many people.”
Willis is competing in the Louisville Triple Crown.
The first race, a 5K, took place in March 7 in Louisville as planned.
The second race, a 10K, was supposed to be March 21, but because of the coronavirus pandemic became a virtual race where participants run the race’s distance and upload their finishing times.
“They mailed me my bib, shirt and medal,” Willis said about the 10K.
A 15K, the third leg of the Triple Crown, will also be a virtual race.
Willis’ last run with Sig Luscher group came in late February, when she faced an old nemesis, Capital Avenue.
Willis hadn’t been able to run Capital Avenue without stopping.
“My running group would say, ‘Come on, let’s go to that lamppost,’ or ‘Let’s get to that corner,’” she said.
“My most cherished memory of my last run with the group is running Capital Avenue without stopping,” Willis said. “I couldn’t have done it without their help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.