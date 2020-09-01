061620_Salato_hb_web-5.jpg (copy)

Jackson Roberts, 6, looks at catfish at Salato Wildlife Education Center in this State Journal file photo.

Salato Wildlife Education Center is now operating in Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

The center, which was reopened to the public in June, is charging for admission. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time.

All visitors, including membership holders, must select a two-hour block of time for the visit in advance. The center is open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and there are three time blocks to choose from: 9-11 a.m., 11:10 a.m.-1:10 p.m. and 1:20-3:20 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for youth. Children 4 and younger are free. Admission may be purchased at the Salato Wildlife Education Center website.

All visitors 6 years and older must wear a face mask inside the visitor’s center. Masks are not required outside, unless a safe social distance cannot be maintained.

All indoor and outdoor exhibits are open.

