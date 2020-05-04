Unsung Heroes Logo.jpg

Helping people during the coronavirus pandemic has been a family project for Lucy Saunderson.

Lucy, 13, recently made cookies and took them to Franklin County Fire Department Station 8 on Chenault Road.

Lucy Saunderson

Lucy Saunderson has been selected as this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero. Lucy, along with her grandmother Ellen Tharpe, baked cookies and took them to a fire station on Chenault Road. (Photo submitted)

“My Mimi (grandmother Ellen Tharpe) thought it would be a good idea for us to make cookies,” Lucy said, “and she asked if I would come over to help her make them.

“There’s a fire station not far from her house, so we thought to bring them there. I made a drawing of a fire hat to go with it just as a way of saying thank you.”

Because of this act of kindness, Lucy has been selected as this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.

“We decided to make the cookies because there was a girl in my Mimi’s neighborhood who was selling them for a fundraiser so she bought some,” Lucy said. “I love to bake. I sometimes bake cookies and brownies for my family.”

While this is the first project Lucy has done during the pandemic, she’s helped with another.

“I haven’t done any other projects," she continued, “but my Mimi has been making masks for people so they can go get essentials and not have to buy a mask. Both me and my sister, Charlotte, have been helping her make masks.”

Lucy, an eighth grader at Second Street School, is in the Y-Club at school.

“We go to conferences called KYA and KUNA throughout the year,” she said. “KYA is usually in November or December and it’s a mock-government conference. KUNA stands for Kentucky United Nations Assembly and it’s a model UN usually held in March.

“I’m also in the Frankfort High Drama Club. We do different plays throughout the year.”

Lucy is the daughter of Adam Saunderson and Sarah Tharpe.

