Buffalo Trace Distillery’s parent company, Sazerac Co., has donated 14,800 N96 respirator masks to the health care industry to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, N95 respirator masks remain scarce, so we are happy to be able to supply these to the healthcare industry in the fight against this pandemic,” said Matt Maimone, Sazerac CEO.

In addition to the donation of N95 masks, Sazerac is supplying all of its team members with cloth face covers for personal protection. Employees working at all of Sazerac’s production facilities will receive face covers for each shift they work as the company produces hand sanitizer for other industries.

Hand sanitizer

Buffalo Trace Distillery's parent company, Sazerac, has begun production of hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort's Buffalo Trace Distillery became the first Sazerac property to start production of hand sanitizer.

“We know the demand for hand sanitizer on an industrial scale is still great. To date, we’ve produced nearly 2 million liters of hand sanitizer across our sites in North America and are continuing to source more ingredients to produce more every day,” Maimone added. “Our workforce has risen to the occasion to help meet this demand, and we appreciate their willingness to step up.”

He said Sazerac has also taken additional steps to "operate in a safe and responsible manner and are following all CDC guidelines including rigorous cleaning, observing six feet social distancing, mandating its team members to stay home if not feeling well, and implementing protective screens where appropriate."

