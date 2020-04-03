Northwest Ordinance Distilling hand sanitizer
Bottles of hand sanitizer are capped at Northwest Ordinance Distilling in New Albany, Indiana. The distillery is owned by Sazerac Co., the parent company of Buffalo Trace Distillery. (Photo submitted)

Buffalo Trace Distillery’s parent company, Sazerac Co., has increased production of hand sanitizer at three additional locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

Last week, Sazerac started producing hand sanitizer at the Frankfort distillery. In the days since, hand sanitizer began rolling off the lines at The Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro, Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown and Northwest Ordinance Distilling in New Albany, Indiana.

“I am so pleased to hear that a part of each Sazerac location in Kentucky is being dedicated to this crucial need at this time,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “To see the bourbon industry pivot so quickly to help in this fight shows the true, caring spirit that defines Team Kentucky.”

The sentiment is the same across the border in Indiana.

“Hoosiers are known for their ingenuity and resourcefulness,” said Representative Trey Hollingsworth. “This is just another example of how all of us come together in a time of need. My thanks to Northwest Ordinance Distilling and Sazerac for stepping up in this moment of crisis.”

Matt Maimone, Sazerac’s chief operating officer, said the company has seen a great need for hand sanitizer from a variety of industries.

“We have received requests to date for over 5 million bottles of sanitizer, which we are prepared to meet, and possibly more,” he added.

Businesses in need of industrial hand sanitizer can fill out this form https://forms.gle/ywtypRX5iDqBHbMS7 or email info@sazerac.com.

