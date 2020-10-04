State officials reported 616 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, sending the seven-day rolling average over 900 for the first time and prompting Gov. Andy Beshear to weigh in with another plea in a news release.

“I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but ... we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” Beshear said. “We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top ten rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”

Gov. Andy Beshear referred to these preventive steps in his news release.

The Monday-to-Sunday reporting week used by the state had 6,126 new cases, for an unadjusted average of 903 per day. Two months ago, the seven-day average was under 600.

Sundays usually have a relatively low number of cases because of limited testing and reporting, but this Sunday had more cases than any other except July 19, when 979 were reported. That was the height of the July surge; the average for the 10 Sundays between then and now was 427.

In a separate email update, Beshear said, "We are entering the third escalation." His news release said 76 of the new cases were 18 and younger.

“This has not been a good week,” Health Commissioner Steven Stack said in the release. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House – one of the most secure places in the entire world – have tested positive.”

Stack added, “We disregard this threat at our own peril. Don’t forget, there is no cure and there’s not yet a vaccine for coronavirus. Prevention through our behaviors is our main defense. Wear a mask, watch your space and wash your hands. Do these things and you, too, can save someone’s life.”

Counties with more than 10 new cases reported Sunday were Jefferson, 163; Fayette, 47; Christian, 30; Madison, 18; Daviess, 16; Warren, 16; Boone, 15; Scott, 14; McCracken, 13; Kenton, 12; Jessamine, 11; Shelby, 11; and Estill, 10.

Beshear announced four more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's toll to 1,209: a 69-year-old man from Harlan County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Logan County; and an 80-year-old woman from Warren County.

“We are losing our fellow Kentuckians ... far, far more individuals than we would ever want to lose, more than we’ve even lost in some foreign conflicts,” Beshear said. “We are seeing far too many cases. Let's come together as Team Kentucky; let's do what it takes.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, reports on hospitalizations and the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus are delayed until Monday.

Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. 

