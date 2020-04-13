SSS digital spirit week

Erin Peach, a fourth grade teacher at Second Street School, and Sam Peach posted this photo of them doing their NTI work on the school's Facebook page for digital school spirit week. (Photo submitted)

Second Street School is asking students to participate in a digital Spirit Week through Friday.

Each day has a different theme and parents are urged to post photos on the school’s Facebook page.

• Monday is Panthers in Pajamas Day.

• Tuesday is Panthers with their Pets Day.

• Wednesday is Panthers are Active Day. Take a walk or play outside.

• Thursday is Panthers are Helpers Day. Help make a meal or clean up around the house.

• Friday is Panthers have Spirit Day. Wear your school colors.

