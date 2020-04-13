Second Street School is asking students to participate in a digital Spirit Week through Friday.
Each day has a different theme and parents are urged to post photos on the school’s Facebook page.
• Monday is Panthers in Pajamas Day.
• Tuesday is Panthers with their Pets Day.
• Wednesday is Panthers are Active Day. Take a walk or play outside.
• Thursday is Panthers are Helpers Day. Help make a meal or clean up around the house.
• Friday is Panthers have Spirit Day. Wear your school colors.
