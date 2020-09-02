The Franklin County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 495 cases since the pandemic began in March.

090220_Franklin Co. COVID-19 cases@2x.jpeg

There are 103 cases active in the community and no active cases among long-term care residents.

Virus-related deaths in Franklin County remain at 14, and 378 people have recovered from the virus.

090220 COVID cases

FCHD is offering testing every Tuesday in September. Registration opens at the website fchd.org on the Friday prior to Tuesday’s testing. To register, click on the blue testing button on the website.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 816 new confirmed cases statewide at his press conference Wednesday. With a total of 49,991 cases, the state is closing in on the 50,000-case mark.

Of the more than 800 new cases, 116 are kids 18 and younger.

There were 18 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 966 Kentuckians whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

The state’s testing positivity rating dropped to 4.71%.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription