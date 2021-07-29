Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new mask mandate Wednesday.

Several state agencies aren’t going along with it.

Beshear’s mandate calls for all state employees to wear a mask while working indoors around other people regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Also, anyone who goes into a state building must be masked whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

The mandate went into effect Thursday, but there are elected officials who have no intention of complying.

“The Treasury has a very high rate of vaccination among its employees, and the staff has been extremely responsible both in monitoring their own health, and in not placing their fellow employees at undue risk,” state Treasurer Allison Ball posted on Facebook.

“Therefore, my office will not require masking among Treasury employees. Any employee who desires to mask while at work will certainly be encouraged to do so, if they believe that it is necessary or appropriate based upon their individual circumstances. However, employees will not be penalized or mandated to do so.”

The tension among state officials comes as cases continue to rise in Franklin County. The health department reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. The number of active cases have risen from 37 to 81 in three days.

“Franklin County is currently seeing a surge in cases,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We are reporting 4,271 cases to date (since the pandemic began in March 2020).

“Additionally, there are 35 more cases to be worked as there were over 50 cases reported today alone. We know how to defeat this and slow the spread — take the precautions and get the vaccine. If you need testing or a vaccine, please give us a call at 502-564-7647 to get scheduled.”

The health department hosted a two-day vaccine event in Bald Knob this week and vaccinated five people.

Keith Rogers, chief of staff for Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, sent an email to Kentucky Department of Agriculture employees regarding Beshear's order.

“KDA will not implement nor enforce Governor Beshear’s mandate and will continue to leave it up to KDA employees to decide for themselves whether to wear a mask while at work,” the email read. “KDA staff who choose to wear a mask may do so, either a personal mask or one provided by KDA.”

Miranda Combs, spokesperson for Secretary of State Michael Adams, said his office is “reviewing the directive and its applicability to a constitutional office independent of the Governor” while Mike Wynn, a spokesman for the Legislative Research Commission, said LRC will continue with its current mask policy, implemented on May 23, which says people who are vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask.

Auditor Mike Harmon’s office won’t require masks, per the department spokesman Michael Goins.

“Because the majority of state employees who work regularly in our Frankfort office are vaccinated, and can also social distance in their individual workspaces, masks will be considered optional for employees and visitors to our Frankfort office,” Goins said in a written statement.

“Most of our employees, including our county audit staff, work primarily through telecommuting. When those workers go on-site to a state or local government office building that requires a mask, we expect them to comply with that policy.”

In the latest data released by the CDC, Franklin County’s level of community transmission is "substantial," the second highest rate. The CDC’s rates are low, moderate, substantial and high.

Counties in the substantial level of community transmission have 50-99.99 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and a percentage of NAATs (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) between 8-9.99% in the last seven days.

According to the CDC website, NAATs are the “golden standard” for clinical diagnostic detection of SARS-CoV-2.

Franklin County’s new cases per 100,000 people is 94.13, a 140% increase in the last seven days. The positivity rate is up to 5.85%, 3.85% higher than the last seven days.

Also in the last seven days, new hospital admissions for COVID have dropped 25%, and the testing volume is down 28.06%.

