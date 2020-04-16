Three young at heart Frankfort residents, Angie Palmer, Debi Newman and Leslie True, decided that stay at home and stay healthy means give something back.
All three recently became members of the Frankfort Elks Lodge 530, in part to find ways to give back to the community. Soon after becoming Elks members, the coronavirus happened. That is when the women went into high gear. In less than a month, the they have hand-sewn more than 1,200 personal protection masks for use in the battle against COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has spun our lives off its axis. Making masks is not only a way to help others stay safe, but will hopefully shorten the time we spend away from family and friends,” Newman explained.
Requests for the home-sewn masks have come from medical professionals, hospice workers, nursing homes and individuals across the country, as well as from people in their home community of Frankfort.
The masks have gone to locations in New York, Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Florida, Iowa, Texas, even the Virgin Islands, and as close to home as Bradford Square.
“As a believer in the power of prayer, I pray that recipients of these masks are kept safe from COVID-19,” Palmer added.
With requests pouring in, the trio are mailing masks as fast as they can make them. They estimate that it takes between 30-45 minutes to produce one mask, although the process is done in stages by bulk.
“What I am doing by making the masks, is nothing compared to what the front-line health care workers are doing. I pray that everyone stays safe and healthy,” True said.
All three have vowed to continue sewing until the pandemic is over.
