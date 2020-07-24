The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced the cancellation of conference play among its members for any sport with a fall championship.
Kentucky State University, which is a member of the SIAC, said in a release Thursday that the conference asserted student-athletes at member institutions cannot compete without violating the social distancing guidelines currently maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The sports affected are football, volleyball and men's and women's cross country.
This decision does not apply to winter and spring athletic seasons, as those decisions will be made later in the year.
The conference had announced earlier this summer that championships for fall sports had been canceled.
KSU said that campus and alumni leadership are working on developing new formats for campus activities, including homecoming and other traditional Thorobred events.
KSU also announced it will honor all of the athletic scholarships extended to current and incoming students and has begun the process to guarantee no loss of eligibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.