The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced the cancellation of conference play among its members for any sport with a fall championship.

Kentucky State University, which is a member of the SIAC, said in a release Thursday that the conference asserted student-athletes at member institutions cannot compete without violating the social distancing guidelines currently maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sports affected are football, volleyball and men's and women's cross country.

This decision does not apply to winter and spring athletic seasons, as those decisions will be made later in the year.

The conference had announced earlier this summer that championships for fall sports had been canceled.

KSU said that campus and alumni leadership are working on developing new formats for campus activities, including homecoming and other traditional Thorobred events.

KSU also announced it will honor all of the athletic scholarships extended to current and incoming students and has begun the process to guarantee no loss of eligibility.

