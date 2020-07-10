On June 26, Morehouse College, a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, announced it would not be participating in fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That set in motion the events that led to the SIAC, which includes Kentucky State University, announcing Thursday it is suspending all sporting and championship events through this fall.
According to KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, the SIAC is led by a Board of Presidents, and all member presidents are on the board.
The board called an emergency meeting after Morehouse announced its decision.
“A motion was made to ballot members, ballots were sent to presidents, and they had to be turned in by July 8,” Brown said. “We also had a Zoom meeting, found out at that time CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) was going through the same procedure, and it was decided to have the conferences send out a joint release regardless of what the vote decided.”
Both conferences have suspended event championships for the fall.
Brown said winter sports were brought up but members agreed it was too early to make a decision on the winter sports season.
And while there will be no conference championship, that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be no football.
“The release from the SIAC is narrowly worded,” Brown said. “There is no mandatory conference play for sports that have fall championships.”
The SIAC release said, “Certain SIAC institutions may be accorded the latitude to continue to participate in intercollegiate athletics based on pre-existing commitments which may be unique to those particular colleges and universities; however those institutions will not be competing for championships during the fall of 2020.”
Brown said one of KSU’s contractual games this fall was with Jackson State in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, but the Classic has been canceled this year and will resume in 2021.
“If a team decides to play football, there’s no conference credit, no conference record,” Brown said.
Brown said SIAC teams could play each other this fall.
"SIAC member institutions are free to play any sports contests," he said. "The SIAC is just not mandating conference play. Additionally, any games or contests will not accrue points toward a conference championship or trophy.
“We have no intention of playing SIAC conference games,” Brown said when asked if KSU would play football this fall. “We’re assessing our contractual obligation with non-conference schools.”
Besides Jackson State, the other non-conference schools on KSU's schedule for this fall are Southwest Baptist University, Valdosta State, Lincoln University and Edward Waters College.
What effect not playing football would have on KSU’s athletic budget has yet to be determined.
“Any loss of potential revenue is a hit,” Brown said.
He added that some operating costs were reduced in the school’s 2020-21 budget, and while not playing football could hurt revenue, there is also a reduction in expenditures without travel, hotels and paying for meals on road trips.
“If the budgeted loss is the same as the realized loss, that remains to be seen,” Brown said.
Even if no football is played, Brown said homecoming would still go on.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I was a provost at a private HBCU that didn’t have a football team but still had homecoming.”
Brown added that an alumni retreat is scheduled for August, and more information about homecoming could come after the retreat.
For Brown and his counterparts, the emphasis is on the student-athletes and their well being.
“For all of us in (NCAA) DII, it’s about student-athletes, and students come first,” Brown said. “We’re committed to helping them earn a degree, get a job, live a good life, and making sure they live to live a good life.”
