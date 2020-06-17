Six patients out of Franklin County’s 46 active COVID-19 cases are in the hospital, according to new data from the Franklin County Health Department.
Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 113 cases. However, according to FCHD Deputy Directory Brittany Parker, only one of the newly confirmed cases is still active.
To date, 63 Franklin County victims have recovered from the virus and four people have died due to COVID-19 complications.
All four of those deaths have been long-term care facility residents. As of Wednesday, Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation and Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation Center are the only two Franklin County long term care facilities with reported cases of COVID-19.
According to state data, two of Franklin County’s COVID-19 related deaths were Frankfort Care residents. The location of the other two reported deaths is unknown.
Local data shows 37 long-term care residents in Franklin County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 19 staff members have been diagnosed.
A gender breakdown of cases reveals 58 of the county’s COVID-19 cases are male and 55 are female.
Franklin Countians young and old have been affected by the virus: 22 of the reported victims are 81 years old or older; 12 are in the 71-80 age range; 17 are in the 61-70 age range; 13 are in the 51-60 age range; 15 are in the 41-50 age range; 17 are in the 31-40 age range; 11 are in the 20-30 age range; and six are in the 19 years old and below age range.
For the first time since the pandemic hit Franklin County in mid-March, the FCHD shared a chart of cases by race.
White Franklin Countians make up the majority of COVID-19 cases at 76. Thirteen victims are black, two are Hispanic, three are mixed race, and 19 cases have a race designation of “unknown.”
Local and state health officials are urging everyone to continue to wear cloth masks in public, sanitize hands and surfaces often and practice social distancing.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 170 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 12,995.
Statewide, 518 people have died due to COVID-19 complications.
