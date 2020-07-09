COVID-19 update

The Franklin County Health Department announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two of the cases were confirmed late Wednesday afternoon, and the other four were confirmed Thursday.

That brings the county's total of confirmed cases to 158 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 24 are active, 129 have recovered, and there have been five deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 333 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday as the state's total climbed to 18,245.

With four deaths reported Thursday, the state has now had 612 deaths.

A total of 461,756 tests have been given, and 4,939 people have recovered from the virus.

