The Franklin County Health Department announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county's total to 136 since the pandemic began.
There were no new local deaths since Friday, leaving the total number of virus-related deaths in Franklin County at five.
Of the 136 cases, 89 people have recovered and 42 cases are active.
Kentucky saw 117 new confirmed cases Monday for a statewide total of 15,347 since the pandemic began. There were also two new deaths for a total of 560.
Robertson County had its first confirmed case, meaning all 120 counties in Kentucky have at least one case of the virus.
“Kentucky has been leading with compassion for our fellow citizens throughout this global pandemic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We’ve made the changes and sacrifices to keep the most vulnerable among us safe from the coronavirus.
"Together, our efforts have saved thousands of lives in the commonwealth and now are allowing us to reopen our economy at a time when surging cases have caused other states to pull back.”
A total of 394,773 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state, and 3,939 diagnosed people, or 26%, have recovered.
