Six more residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County to 616 since the pandemic began.
Of those cases, 86, or 14%, are active, including 33 in the community and 53 associated with schools.
Fourteen local COVID-19 victims have died and 516 have recovered.
At his press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 824 new coronavirus cases statewide and seven new deaths.
Of the new cases, 134, or 16%, are children 18 and younger.
Currently, 511 state residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19; 133 are in ICU and 73 are on ventilators, according to Beshear.
The total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus is 62,731 since the pandemic began in March.
“In Kentucky we have 1,119 deaths and growing because of the number of cases we have,” the governor said, adding that more than 200,000 American lives have been lost since the outbreak began.
The state’s testing positivity rate went back above 4% at 4.52%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.