092320 COVID map

Six more residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County to 616 since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 86, or 14%, are active, including 33 in the community and 53 associated with schools.

Fourteen local COVID-19 victims have died and 516 have recovered.

At his press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 824 new coronavirus cases statewide and seven new deaths.

Of the new cases, 134, or 16%, are children 18 and younger.

Currently, 511 state residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19; 133 are in ICU and 73 are on ventilators, according to Beshear.

The total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus is 62,731 since the pandemic began in March.

“In Kentucky we have 1,119 deaths and growing because of the number of cases we have,” the governor said, adding that more than 200,000 American lives have been lost since the outbreak began.

The state’s testing positivity rate went back above 4% at 4.52%.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription