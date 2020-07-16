An 83-year-old Franklin County woman became the sixth death attributed to COVID-19 locally.
The Franklin County Health Department announced the woman’s death and six new coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon.
Since Monday, 15 new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the health department, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 175 since the pandemic began.
“We are seeing several of our recent cases related to vacationing out of the state, specifically in those hot spots we have seen reported across the nation,” Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, told The State Journal on Wednesday.
There are 26 active cases of the virus locally; 143 people have recovered.
Statewide, 413 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday — including 13 children younger than 5 and two 2-month-old infants.
A total of 507,197 Kentuckians have been tested and 21,083, or 4.3%, have tested positive.
The virus has claimed the lives of 650 Kentucky residents — including five new deaths announced by Gov. Andy Beshear at his press briefing Thursday.
The governor also said that 418 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized and 92 are in intensive care units.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.