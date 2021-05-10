As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, plans are underway to reopen some government buildings and facilities.
The openings were announced Monday at the twice-monthly COVID update given by Frankfort and Franklin County officials.
“Because we’re so good and because we’re doing such a great job, we are going to open our (Lakeview Park) Splash Pad up on Memorial Day weekend,” Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said. “I know that’s exciting news because so many people like to use that facility. We’re thrilled to be able to do that.”
The county is also planning to reopen the Fiscal Court building on May 19.
“There are going to be some limitations, but we’re going to let up to three people come in the vestibule area at a time, and we’re going to have some procedures set up for people to come in and talk with our inspectors via phone or however it may be,” Wells said.
Tom Russell, director of the Emergency Management office, said city government buildings and departments are scheduled to reopen on June 1.
“It will be markedly different,” he said. “The numbers will be limited, and you need to have an appointment.”
Russell also said Shawn Pickens, director of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, is working on opening the Juniper Hill pool on Memorial Day weekend.
“It will have a safety factor figured in for the amount of lifeguards we have,” Russell said.
He also said he and Blair Hecker, the city’s community engagement project manager, have been working on having events downtown.
“We’re looking at event schedules, how they will look and what they need to do,” Russell said. “We’re not to the post-COVID world yet, but we’re gaining on it.”
Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department, announced an additional date for a walk-up COVID vaccine event.
That will be June 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Farmers Market in River View Park during the Salvation Army’s Stand Down for Veterans event.
Other walk-up COVID vaccine clinics that have already been announced are Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., and May 19 from 9-11 a.m. at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., and 4-6 p.m. at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at all of these clinics.
The health department announced 10 new cases of COVID Monday, bringing Franklin County’s total number of cases to 3,926 since the pandemic began over a year ago. There are 30 active cases: 21 in the community and nine in schools.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12 and older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.