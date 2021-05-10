051121.COVIDgraphic.png

As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, plans are underway to reopen some government buildings and facilities.

The openings were announced Monday at the twice-monthly COVID update given by Frankfort and Franklin County officials.

“Because we’re so good and because we’re doing such a great job, we are going to open our (Lakeview Park) Splash Pad up on Memorial Day weekend,” Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said. “I know that’s exciting news because so many people like to use that facility. We’re thrilled to be able to do that.”

The county is also planning to reopen the Fiscal Court building on May 19.

“There are going to be some limitations, but we’re going to let up to three people come in the vestibule area at a time, and we’re going to have some procedures set up for people to come in and talk with our inspectors via phone or however it may be,” Wells said.

Tom Russell, director of the Emergency Management office, said city government buildings and departments are scheduled to reopen on June 1.

“It will be markedly different,” he said. “The numbers will be limited, and you need to have an appointment.”

Russell also said Shawn Pickens, director of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, is working on opening the Juniper Hill pool on Memorial Day weekend.

“It will have a safety factor figured in for the amount of lifeguards we have,” Russell said.

He also said he and Blair Hecker, the city’s community engagement project manager, have been working on having events downtown.

“We’re looking at event schedules, how they will look and what they need to do,” Russell said. “We’re not to the post-COVID world yet, but we’re gaining on it.”

Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department, announced an additional date for a walk-up COVID vaccine event.

That will be June 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Farmers Market in River View Park during the Salvation Army’s Stand Down for Veterans event.

Other walk-up COVID vaccine clinics that have already been announced are Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., and May 19 from 9-11 a.m. at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., and 4-6 p.m. at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at all of these clinics.

The health department announced 10 new cases of COVID Monday, bringing Franklin County’s total number of cases to 3,926 since the pandemic began over a year ago. There are 30 active cases: 21 in the community and nine in schools.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12 and older.

