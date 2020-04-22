COVID-19 benchmarks

The first baby step in reopening some services to Kentuckians begins Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that non-emergent diagnostic radiology services and pre-anesthesia testing to prepare for an increase in surgeries will be allowed to resume.

Hospitals and other health care offices will have to find ways to make sure social distancing is still being practiced, Beshear added.

Beshear hopes the next phase will be to allow outpatient surgeries.

This is part of Beshear’s “Healthy At Work” initiative as the state works on slowly reopening the economy after a near total shutdown to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The total of new COVID-19 cases grew by 196 Wednesday to 3,373. The state’s death toll grew by 14 to 185, or 5.5% of confirmed cases.

The governor said he still believes the state’s cases have plateaued, but current evidence does not show that the state is in a decline.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Franklin County Health Department was still reporting 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally. Nine of those victims have recovered.

Beshear announced a new COVID-19 case in Franklin County on Wednesday, but FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said her staff did not receive notification of a new case and Beshear could have been referencing a case FCHD reported on Tuesday. 

