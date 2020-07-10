Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County on Friday raised the total to 160 since the pandemic started.
Twenty cases are active — four of whom are residents of long-term care facilities.
Five Franklin countians have died and 135 have recovered from the virus.
“Of the last 22 cases reported, seven have reported traveling out of the state to some higher-infected area in southeastern U.S.,” Brittany Parker, Franklin County Health Department deputy director, told The State Journal.
Officials have also noticed that those testing positive for COVID-19 are younger.
“Of the 21 cases reported so far in July, 13 of them are under the age of 50 and nine of the 13 are under the age of 40,” Parker added.
Statewide, there were 426 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday — nearly 100 more than Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear also announced eight more deaths.
A total of 470,548 tests have been given and 5,258 have recovered.
