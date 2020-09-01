A bit early, Salato celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day (copy)

Lucy Kate Durham, 8, shoots an arrow at a target at one of the archery stations during a National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration at Salato Wildlife Education Center in this State Journal file photo.

Sportsmen and women will mark National Hunting and Fishing Day a bit differently this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because the Salato Wildlife Education Center cannot host its usual celebration to mark the day, it is asking sportsmen and women to share how hunting and fishing have improved their lives in three lines or less.

Testimonials may be submitted with a photo to salato@ky.gov by Monday. The stories will be shared during the week of National Hunting and Fishing Day.

