The city will close St. Clair Street to vehicular traffic three evenings a week to offer more outdoor dining options for downtown restaurants.
Starting Thursday, St. Clair between West Main and Broadway will be closed to car traffic from 4:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“In light of the restrictions on indoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Frankfort will allow the driving portion of St. Clair Mall to be utilized for expanded outdoor dining options for restaurants for three evenings a week,” city officials said a press release.
Downtown restaurants located in that block of St. Clair will be able to set up tables and chairs in the space for patrons to utilize while dining. Restaurants will be responsible for setting up and maintaining their own outdoor dining area and residents are asked to only use outdoor tables and chairs when patronizing these establishments. The dining areas will close promptly at 10 p.m.
“The members of the city commission and I want to do everything possible to support our local restaurants/businesses during this difficult economic time,” said Mayor Bill May, adding that city leaders hope this opportunity will allow more residents to safely visit downtown restaurants and help the local economy during the pandemic.
“If there are other restaurants/businesses that need assistance with additional outdoor space we are willing to work with business owners to help as long as we can do so in a safe manner.”
The plan, which has been approved by the Office of Emergency Management and the Franklin County Health Department, will incorporate Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the coronavirus.
Dining tables will be set up to allow for social distancing and will be set at least 6 feet apart. Restaurants will continue to follow all guidelines included in the state's Healthy at Work plan.
Pedestrian traffic will be diverted around the designated extended dining area to maintain adequate social distancing.
Patrons are asked to maintain social distance when dining, only dine with members of their immediate family, and to wear a face covering when walking to and from restaurants.
The City of Frankfort will offer this opportunity as long as it is safely able to, and this plan is subject to alteration or cancellation at any time due to further guidance issued by the governor, health department or mayor concerning the pandemic, the news release said.
This opportunity is through a partnership with Downtown Frankfort, Inc., Downtown Frankfort Restaurant & Bar Association, Downtown Frankfort Merchant Association, Frankfort–Franklin County Tourist Commission and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please contact the city or any of the partnering organizations.
