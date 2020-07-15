Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.