Kentucky State University has 20 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the state’s coronavirus website — kycovid19.ky.gov — the college has 19 active cases among the student population and one infected staff member. Three students have recovered from the virus, according to the site, which was updated Tuesday.

K-State’s website — kysu.edu/covidreporting/ — hasn’t been updated since Thursday and is reporting six cases: two students and four employees.

KSU closed its campus to all noninstructional in-person events until further notice on Aug. 20.

The University of Kentucky leads all state colleges and universities with a total of 1,086 cases; of that number, 407 are active cases in students and two in UK staff.

Morehead State has the second most cases with a total of 48, followed by Murray State (45); Union College (33); KSU (23); Eastern Kentucky (20); Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (19). Several other colleges have fewer than 10 cases. 

