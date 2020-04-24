Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced plans for Kentucky's June 23 primary election.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all Kentuckians are urged to vote by absentee ballot.

Postcards will be sent to voters about the procedure. There will be an online portal where voters can verify their identity, and when they do they'll be mailed a ballot.

For those who can't vote by mail, there will be in-person voting, but sites will be severely limited.

"To bow to reality, we don't have the 16,000 poll workers we need to conduct a traditional election," Secretary of State Michael Adams said. "Most of our poll workers are elderly, and they're some of the people who are most susceptible to this disease."

Adams said those at the polls will try to limit person-to-person contact for those who don't vote by absentee ballot. There could be curbside or drive-through voting, but details aren't available.

Friday saw the highest one-day total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 322 new cases. That brings the state total to 3,779 cases. There were nine more deaths for a total of 200.

Beshear announced there will be testing at 11 sites in nine cities next week.

Louisville and Lexington will each have two sites open, Monday through Friday, and all four sites are completely booked.

Other cities testing will be Bowling Green, Cadiz, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Mt. Vernon and Murray, where testing will take place Tuesday through Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription