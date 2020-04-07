Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest one-day total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky during his daily press conference Tuesday.
Beshear said 147 cases were confirmed for a total of 1,149, but he said the numbers the two prior days were artificially low because some labs didn't report new cases over the weekend.
"Taking a three-day average, that's about 80 cases a day," Beshear said, "and that's lower than the three-day average before that."
Beshear also said Franklin County had one new confirmed case.
"We did in fact receive this positive case this morning," said Judy Mattingly, public health director for the Franklin County Health Department. "However, once we called the patient it was determined that they in fact lived in Scott County and we notified that health department, who then contacted the patient. That is the only new case notification that we have received."
The number of deaths announced Tuesday was seven, bringing the statewide total to 65 caused by COVID-19.
Deputy Secretary Josh Benton with the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet said work continues to process unemployment claims quicker.
"The steps we are taking is we're currently training and adding staff at our call center," he said. "Our goal at the end of the week is to have between 1,000 and 1,200 on the call center, where we had a staff of 12 three weeks ago."
He also said people were receiving denial letters that they shouldn't have.
"No one should get a denial letter," Benton said.
"We know it's frustrating," Beshear said. "The delays are too lengthy, but we're doing everything we can. We're going from 12 to 1,200 people (in the call center). If you have a problem, let us know."
Beshear also talked about Holy Week, when people might go to church multiple times during the week.
"You can't do that this year," he said, adding that faith includes protecting one another, loving a neighbor as yourself and not putting neighbors in harm's way.
For more information about the virus' impacts in Kentucky, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.